Boxed beef cutout values held steady on moderate demand and offerings. Select and Choice rib, round and loin cuts were steady to firm while chuck cuts were lower. Beef trimmings were generally steady on light demand and offerings, USDA reported this afternoon.
- Choice rose 11 cents to $239.01/cwt.
- Select was up 12 cents to $215.47/cwt.
Cattle owners aren't yet ready to accept lower prices and are pricing cattle higher, according to The Cattle Report. Packer margins will cause them to pay whatever it takes to keep the plants humming.