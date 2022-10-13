Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down 13 cents to $246.53/cwt.
- Select was up $1.60 to $215.86.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 5,551 head sold live for $147-148.50, and 3,854 head sold dressed for $232. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 3,840 head sold live for $146-149, and 1,640 head sold dressed for $230-232.
“A sharp drop in the US dollar was also seen as a positive force for commodity markets but the market still pushed lower,” the Hightower Report said. “With packer profit margins turning negative for the first time in years, cash markets look vulnerable to choppy to lower trade over the near term.”
“Feedlots may be holding out for higher prices,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Cattle numbers are tightening due to drought, as well as strong slaughter and high feed prices. Demand has been holding up, but remains a concern due to the economy. Cattle slaughter projected at 127,000. CME Feeder Cattle Index for 10/12: up 0.40 at 175.04.”