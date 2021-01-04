Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell 8 cents to $209.87/cwt.
- Select went up 88 cents to $109.53.
In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 362 head sold live at $107-110, with no dressed sales. There were no reported sales in Nebraska.
Cattle faltered due in part to the grain rally, although tigher supplies continue to add uncertainty to the market, according to Total Farm Marketing.
February cattle closed sharply lower after a higher opening, according to The Hightower Report. A shpar break in the stock market and strength in the U.S. dollar were contributing factors.