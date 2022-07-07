 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Expectations are for “steady to firm” cash markets, Total Farm Marketing said. “Futures held support levels (Wednesday) and price action was strong while closing to the top of the range. This could lead to additional buying support today.”

“The overall weakness in grain market, and the strength in live cattle helped support the feeder market,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Grain market posted a more positive technical close on Wednesday, and could lead to a recovery rally, which could impact feeder prices in the near-term. The feeder cash market remains supportive on the countryside.”

Outside markets

Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.47% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.79%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.12%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.69% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.44%. Markets are watching the political turmoil in the UK, as Boris Johnson and over 50 members of parliament have resigned this week. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.27% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.47%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.01%, EUR/USD was down 0.09% and USD/JPY was down 0.08%.

Energy: August WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $3.11 (3.11%), and August gasoline is up 2.75%.

