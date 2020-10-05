Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $1.90 to $216.98/cwt.
- Select was up 40 cents to $208.01.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported no live sales, and 36 head sold dressed for $168. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were 11 head sold live for $104, and no dressed sales.
“Prices worked higher on cash optimism for the week,” Stewart-Peterson said. "Last week cash trade worked higher with the majority of trade at $107 across cattle country. Expectations are for that trade to stay firm into the weeks ahead. Demand will be the key in cattle prices going forward, and at midday, retail beef values were mixed.”
Traders have concerns about the production trends and how the market will absorb the increased supply. “With production last week up 5.7% from a year ago, it may be difficult to absorb the increased supply without a drift lower in the beef market,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cut-out values at midsession were delayed due to technical difficulties.”