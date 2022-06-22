Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down 99 cents to $266.57.
- Select was down 71 cents to $245.99.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,354 head sold dressed at $239.72 and 259 head sold live at $145. In Iowa, 194 head were sold live at $144.96 and 1,145 head sold dressed at $239.17.
August cattle closed sharply lower on the day and selling pushed the market down to its lowest level since June 14, according to The Hightower Report.
Slaughter pace has been brisk, according to Total Farm Marketing.