“More weakness in the cash market, combined with a significant drop in beef prices has added to the bearish tone,” The Hightower Report said. There are also worries about demand, as restaurants have seen a sharp reduction in demand as well as less travel in the wake of coronavirus spreading.
“It will take a bounce in the beef market in order to spark some buying,” The Hightower Report said. Expect support for April’s cattle contract around $116.70, with resistance at $118.87 and $119.42.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.43% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.50%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.63%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.88% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.48%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.87% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.74%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.11%, EUR/USD was down 0.10% and USD/JPY was up 0.21%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.14 (2.26%), and March gasoline is up 2.94%.