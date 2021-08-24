 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

  • Choice fell 45 cents to $347.58/cwt.
  • Select fell $2.50 to $316.90/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live and 693 head sold dressed at $206.81. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed.

High price in grain means high-priced cattle, said Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services. Live cattle are finally breaking above pre-COVID prices.

Cattle futures are finding support from the Cattle on Feed report, and packers expected to bid higher to keep plants running, said Total Farm Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The USDA report’s revising expected beef production for the balance of this year and next lower, isn’t a surprise. “The downward revision was …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

“Cash markets look higher again this week, and the market may see a continuation of the uptrend after a long period of consolidation,” the Hig…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

The cattle market “is set up to see higher cash trade this week,” The Hightower report said, and it will be monitored closely.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News