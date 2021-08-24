- Choice fell 45 cents to $347.58/cwt.
- Select fell $2.50 to $316.90/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live and 693 head sold dressed at $206.81. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed.
High price in grain means high-priced cattle, said Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services. Live cattle are finally breaking above pre-COVID prices.
Cattle futures are finding support from the Cattle on Feed report, and packers expected to bid higher to keep plants running, said Total Farm Marketing.