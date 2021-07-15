Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell $3.01 to $269.87/cwt.
- Select went down $1.27 to $252.48.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,906 head sold live at $122-124, with 1,348 sold dressed at $196-197. In Iowa/Minnesota, 1,935 head were sold live at $123-126.25, and 2,020 head were sold dressed at $196-198.
It has been an “uneventful” week thus far in cash trade, Total Farm Marketing said. “Packers have not purchased a large amount of cattle so far.”
Feeder cattle had a recovery bounce today, “providing some underlying support on the early break,” The Hightower Report said.