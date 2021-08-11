 Skip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was up $5.48 to $310.80/cwt.
  • Select rose $3.38 to $287.99.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 969 head sold live for $123, and 1,682 head sold dressed for $198-203. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 1,822 head sold live for $125-126, and 616 head sold dressed for $198-204.

Traders are watching how futures markets are faring in relation to cash markets, as well as beef market trends. “October cattle are struggling to hold onto a premium it holds to the cash market,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $308.02, up $2.70 on the day.”

“The weaker tone in live cattle and the firmer corn market limited the upside in the feeder market,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The feeder cattle market has had an impressive rally since May and could be due for a pullback. The WASDE report could be a big factor tomorrow in the cattle markets; a strong grain reaction could either be supportive or negative the cattle market.”

