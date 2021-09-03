The market faced strong selling pressure as long liquidation and profit taking pushed prices to triple digit losses on Thursday. “We view live cattle as poised for a further correction,” Total Farm Marketing said today.
As bearish technical developments continue while the market is in a short-term oversold condition, futures remain at a stiff premium to the cash market, and open interest has trended higher on the break, The Hightower report said today.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.17%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.27%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.43%, Germany’s DAX Index was up 0.13% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.43%. Stock markets in Europe are trading cautiously today, as investors digest final PMI data for the Eurozone showing a slowdown in business activity growth during August, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks are mixed with the Nikkei soaring upwards to close the highest since June 16th, after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga offered to resign, with investors betting Suga's successor, whoever that will be, is likely to compile a new stimulus to support Japan's economic recovery from the ongoing pandemic. Meanwhile, stocks in China are down “amid growing worries over weakening China's economic recovery,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.47% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index sprung by 1.98%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.03%, EUR/USD was up 0.01% and USD/JPY was unchanged.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 22 cents (0.33%), and October gasoline is up 0.85%.