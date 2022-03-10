 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice up $1.24 to $253.94/cwt.
  • Select up $2.58 to $247.37/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA said 435 live at $138-139 and 1,217 head sold dressed at $218-222. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 1,960 sold live $138-140 and 1,103 head sold dressed at $218.

Cattle supplies are “expected to tighten,” Total Farm Marketing said, but USDA is showing increased beef production on the latest WASDE report, leading to pressure.

Cash trade is lower than expected, while corn prices are higher. Both factors are pressuring cattle, Total Farm Marketing said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The cattle market is still considered in a long-term uptrend but is searching for a near-term low, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketin…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The cattle market is making a recovery, but has a lot of work to do to push through, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The fundame…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher for Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Flooding in Australia’s key cattle-producing areas could cause significant death loss and may be seen as bullish longer term for the beef mark…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Demand worries are pressuring the cattle market “as consumer inflation and potential tighter consumer flow could limit beef demand,” Total Far…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle markets overall are still in an uptrend, the market has experienced a pullback and is searching for a near-term low, said Matthew Strel…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News