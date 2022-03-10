Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher for Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up $1.24 to $253.94/cwt.
- Select up $2.58 to $247.37/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA said 435 live at $138-139 and 1,217 head sold dressed at $218-222. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 1,960 sold live $138-140 and 1,103 head sold dressed at $218.
Cattle supplies are “expected to tighten,” Total Farm Marketing said, but USDA is showing increased beef production on the latest WASDE report, leading to pressure.
Cash trade is lower than expected, while corn prices are higher. Both factors are pressuring cattle, Total Farm Marketing said.