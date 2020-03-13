Brugler Marketing reports afternoon boxed beef prices were mixed on Thursday, with the Choice/Select spread tightening to $8.13. Choice boxes were $1.16 cents lower, while Select boxes were up by $1.39. Week to date FI cattle slaughter was estimated at 485,000 head through Thursday.
“The sharply lower stock market and skyrocketing volatility will not do any favors for getting consumers to spend discretionary income on beef,” Stewart-Peterson says. “In addition, with a list of canceled sporting events and social gatherings increasing by the hour, beef demand will contract as well.”
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 5.10%. In Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 7.83%, France’s CAC 40 was up 7.90%, Germany’s DAX Index was up by 8.24% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 8.37%. U.S. stock indexes on Thursday plummeted on concern about the slow response in Washington to a rescue package and alarming forecasts for where the U.S. coronavirus crisis might be headed. The S&P 500 sank to a 14-month low, the Dow Jones Industrials tumbled to a 2 3/4 year low, and the Nasdaq 100 fell to a 9-month low. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 1.20% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 6.08%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.59%, EUR/USD was down 0.37% and USD/JPY was up 2.65%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $2.08 (6.55%), and March gasoline is up 7.55%.