Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 20 cents to $287.38/cwt.
- Select up 1.74 cents to $266.13/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,083 head sold live at $130 and none sold dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live and 89 head sold dressed at $199.56.
In the face of pressure from feeder cattle late yesterday, which may have been technical, live cattle held well, according to Total Farm Marketing.
The economy’s inflationary tilt has added to the market’s positive tone, according to The Hightower Report.