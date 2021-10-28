Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up $1.26 to $284.89.
- Select up 95 cents to $262.64.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, 705 head were sold dressed at $200 and 709 were sold live at $126.91. In Iowa/Minnesota 329 head were sold live at $127.47 and 243 were sold dressed at $198 to $199.31.
Talk of the short-term overbought condition of the market plus the stiff premium of futures to the cash market triggered some selling, according to the Hightower Report.
The overall expectation is for an ample supply of cattle, which may limit upward price movement, according to Total Farm Marketing.