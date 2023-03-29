Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 34 cents to $280.29/cwt.
- Select down $1.46 to $268.90/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 28 sold live at $165 and 329 head sold dressed at $265. There were no reported sales in Nebraska.
The spring barbeque demand season has begun and may be supporting cattle markets as beef production is expected to be down 6.2% from 2022, William Moore of Price Futures Group said.
“With boxed beef trending higher, packers may be more inclined to pay up for cash which gives trade more confidence to own cattle,” Total Farm Marketing said.