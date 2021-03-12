Carcass weights have dropped 20 pounds in the past two week, moving carcass weights in line with last year, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The drop in weight was aided by the impacts of the winter storm a couple weeks ago.
The closely watched carcass weight has declined to par with last year, according to The Cattle Report. If the reduced tonnage is soon joined with reduced supplies, the market could be explosive on the upside. This has created a nightmare for hedged sellers who have fought the large negative basis for weeks on end. Cattle owners are waiting for a week when they can gain enough leverage to push prices higher.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were down 0.23% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.49%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.04%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.55% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.09. European equities traded mostly in the red on Friday, as investors took a breath following a recent rally that sent major indices to multi-year highs. U.S. President Biden signed long-awaited $1.9T COVID-19 relief bill into law on Thursday but rising bond yields, as well as the slow pace of coronavirus vaccination in Europe and rising infection rates in Germany and Italy, continued to worry investors. The DAX 30 lost 0.7% from an all-time high while other European bourses dropped around 0.3%.The Shanghai Composite added 16.25 points or 0.47% to 3453.08 on Friday, closing 2% lower for the week amid concerns of tightening policy, while Chinese officials warned about financial risks from the passage of Biden’s $1.9T stimulus package. In local news, China wrapped up its “two sessions” political gathering on Thursday with Premier Li Keqiang defending its super-low growth target for 2021, saying the economy has room for even faster expansion and leeway to tackle considerable uncertainty. Meantime, the Hang Seng Index plunged 621.59 points or 2.12% to 28762.16 and falling over 2% for the week.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.45%, EUR/USD was down 0.42% and USD/JPY was up 0.43%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.38%, and June gasoline is up 0.32%.