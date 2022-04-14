Cattle markets closed higher yesterday, hitting their highest mark in nearly 2 weeks. “Even after the three-day rally, June cattle are still trading at a discount to the cash market,” The Hightower Report said. “The rally in the beef market over the past few weeks is impressive in a period of increasing beef production.”
Feeder markets are finding support from the live cattle market to see gains, despite high feed costs, Total Farm Marketing said. “The market saw early session strength, but that was pressured by a recovery in corn prices, as that market pushed to new highs on Wednesday.”
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.03% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.59%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.65%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.67% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.51%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 1.22% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.22%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.40%, EUR/USD was down 0.54% and USD/JPY was up 0.10%.
Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.08 (1.04%), and June gasoline is down 0.79%.