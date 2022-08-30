 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

“Trade was steady last week in the South and softer in the North, which was disappointing for the market,” Total Farm Marketing. “Expectations are for that tone to continue again this week.”

The strong move in grain markets had feeder market dropping to test most recent support levels with triple-digit losses. The price weakness makes the technical picture soft for feeder cattle, but the cash trend is still supportive.

People are also reading…

Outside markets

Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.31% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.87%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.49%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.31% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.27%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.42% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.21%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.26%, EUR/USD was up 0.40% and USD/JPY was down 0.13%.

Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $3.26 (3.32%), and October gasoline is down 4.68%.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Feeder cattle markets are largely watching the crop tour going on across the Midwest, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. “It will be inte…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Cattle markets remain “in an overbought condition” as short-term production is expected to come in above last year’s level, The Hightower Repo…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

The technical action was positive yesterday but the market does not seem to have the short term bullish demand factors to spark a resumption o…

Cattle

Outside markets are weak this morning, which may lead to some additional pressure on the open after October live cattle futures were lower las…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News