“Trade was steady last week in the South and softer in the North, which was disappointing for the market,” Total Farm Marketing. “Expectations are for that tone to continue again this week.”
The strong move in grain markets had feeder market dropping to test most recent support levels with triple-digit losses. The price weakness makes the technical picture soft for feeder cattle, but the cash trend is still supportive.
People are also reading…
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.31% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.87%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.49%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.31% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.27%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.42% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.21%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.26%, EUR/USD was up 0.40% and USD/JPY was down 0.13%.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $3.26 (3.32%), and October gasoline is down 4.68%.