Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 2.90 to $279.88/cwt.
- Select down 14 cents to $268.75/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 366 head sold live at $164.99-166.00 and 1,160 head sold dressed at $265.00.
Packers may try to improve margins by buying cattle at lower prices, according to Total Farm Marketing.
China is set to lift the import ban on Brazilian beef following BSE’s discovery in late February, according Alan Brugler of Barchart.