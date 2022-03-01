 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice down 83 cents to $256.68/cwt.
  • Select down 1.89 to $251.52/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live and 326 head sold dressed at $228.48.

Putin’s moves in Ukraine have dropped the March feeder cattle contract from $168.72 on Feb. 16 to $157.72 today, representing $100 per head taken from cattle producers, according to Corbitt Wall’s Feeder Flash.

Weakness continued in the meat market as traders remained nervous that cash cattle can drift lower over the near term and that weakening global economic conditions could hurt demand, according to the Hightower Report.

