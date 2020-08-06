Regional basis differences may be around for a while. There are a few indications that some areas in addition to Iowa are cleaning up overfed supplies, according to The Cattle Report. Kansas is moving cattle to Nebraska. Some southwestern packers are pulling cattle from back east as far as Texas. The northwest, that has consistently held on to a large premium basis will gain a new beef plant built and operated by AgriBeef.
Front month cattle futures climbed back from midday losses and posted gains in most contracts. October fats were 2 cents lower, but the other contracts gained 2 to 45 cents. Feeder cattle futures closed 15 cents lower in September, but 10 to 57 cents higher through November, according to Brugler Marketing.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps were down 0.45% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.04%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.41%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.97% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 2.04%. European equities fell back into negative territory on Thursday, as investors held their breath over whether a new coronavirus relief package will be delivered in the U.S. Sentiment was hit by weak quarterly reports from Glencore, AXA, Beiersdorf, Pirelli, ING, Munich Re and Aviva, while UniCredit, Merck KGaA and Adidas all delivered better-than-expected results. The Shanghai Composite moved 8.9 points or 0.26% higher to 3386.46 on Thursday, posting the 5th session of consecutive gains despite rising tensions between US and China.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.02%, EUR/USD was down 0.13% and USD/JPY was down 0.19%.
Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 24 cents (0.57%), and September gasoline is up 0.26%.