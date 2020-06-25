Cattle are still fighting declining beef prices, Brugler Marketing said this morning. With limited activity cash sales so far this week have been $95-$98. Wholesale boxed beef prices were lower yesterday, narrowing the spread to $8 flat.
WTD cattle slaughter through Wednesday was estimated at 359,000 head, which is 8,000 head below last year’s pace. “Packers are still having difficulty ramping up in the face of COVID-19 process changes,” Brugler Marketing said.
August cattle are now trading right in line with the cash market, but the beef market continues to push lower and until there is some stability sellers could remain active, The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.54%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.03%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.29%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.27% percent and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.29%. Stock markets in Europe were mixed overnight, following a rise in German consumer sentiment indicator, but amid fears of a second wave of coronavirus, as cases mount in the US, France, Germany, Australia and Latin America,TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, trade was mostly down as well, The Nikkei 225 sank 280 points or 1.2% at one point overnight amid mounting fears that COVID-19 pandemic has caused deeper damage to economic activity around the globe, and as Japan's all industry activity index tumbled by 6.4 percent month-over-month in April 2020. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.4% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.16%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.44%, EUR/USD was down 0.50% and USD/JPY was down 0.30%.
Energy: August WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 1.68 %, and August gasoline dropped 4.04%.