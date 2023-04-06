Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $1.03 to $289.65/cwt.
- Select was down $1.53 to $276.63.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 3,844 head sold live for $175-177, and 3,151 head sold dressed for $278-280. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 2,838 head sold live for $173-178, and 1,546 head sold dressed for $170-172.
Analysts are watching trends in cash trade, and what it might mean for next week. “The strong cash trade caused live cattle prices to gap higher and trade to new contract highs,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Prices closed near the top of the range, leaving the market open for additional strength next week.”
Traders continue to watch the technical picture.
“Rising stochastics at overbought levels warrant some caution for bulls,” the Hightower Report said.