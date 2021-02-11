Live cattle has seen a “wide range” in trade lately, as the market consolidates, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. “There’s a little bit of support around $122, but ideally we’d like to see the market pull back to the $120 area to reload and look at the long side,” he said. “Pullbacks are healthy, so don’t let that scare you too much.”
The cold weather across the country “remains supportive from a weight-gain standpoint,” Total Farm Marketing said. However, this could be “unhealthy” to short-term demand, they said.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.44% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.58%, France’s CAC 40 was unchanged, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.61% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.07%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 1.43% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.19%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.07%, EUR/USD was up 0.20% and USD/JPY was up 0.12%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are unchanged, and April gasoline is up 0.25%.