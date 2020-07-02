Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose 6 cents to $205.44/cwt.
- Select went up 33 cents to $198.76.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 4,009 head sold dressed at $154-155, with 4,787 sold live at $95-96. In Iowa/Minnesota, 259 head were sold live at $96.50-97, and 1,383 head were sold dressed at $153-155.
Cattle prices went up today, but much of the buying appeared to be technical in nature and some of the fundamentals do not look extraordinarily bullish, according to Stewart-Peterson.
It is possible that grilling demand may be elevated due to more people staying home during the COVID-19 scare and that could boost cattle prices, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor.