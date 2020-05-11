Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both choice and select.
- Choice rose $7.70 to $468.58/cwt.
- Select went up $3.98 to $452.97.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 995 head sold live at $115, with no dressed sales. There were no reported negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota.
“Weak closes on Friday soured the technical picture significantly after the recent strength and attracted new sellers today,” Stewart-Peterson said. “May feeders may have pulled stochastics out of overbought levels today, but a further correction seems likely.”
There is continued incentive for packers to catch up on slaughter as record high beef prices have improved margins, The Hightower Report said, but slaughter is “still far below average levels.”