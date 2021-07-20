 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

  • Choice down 1.61 to $264.88.
  • Select down 91 cents to $248.58.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,300 head sold dressed at $199.95. In Iowa/Minnesota, 44 head were sold dressed at $195.

August live cattle and August feeder cattle both closed down as the early bounce failed to find any new buying interest, according to The Hightower Report.

With corn up strong today, futures are being pressured and boxed beef prices refuse to show any signs of stability, according to Total Farm Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The market remains in a consolidation phase as the steady decline in beef prices leaves traders uncertain about the short-term direction for c…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Live cattle markets broke below the bottom of the three-week consolidation mark on Wednesday, hitting their lowest levels since June 11, The H…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

“Feeders saw strong triple digit losses as the strong grain market and weak live cattle pressured the market,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Fee…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News