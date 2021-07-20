- Choice down 1.61 to $264.88.
- Select down 91 cents to $248.58.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,300 head sold dressed at $199.95. In Iowa/Minnesota, 44 head were sold dressed at $195.
August live cattle and August feeder cattle both closed down as the early bounce failed to find any new buying interest, according to The Hightower Report.
With corn up strong today, futures are being pressured and boxed beef prices refuse to show any signs of stability, according to Total Farm Marketing.