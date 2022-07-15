Traders see tightening supply later this year and into 2023 as a supportive force, and the short term heat in the forecast has traders believing average weights will continue to slide, The Hightower Report said this morning.
Cattle futures are called mixed after easing yesterday. August live cattle slipped to the lowest level since July 11 yesterday. However, expectations for a tighter supply into the end of the year offers support, as well as stuffy weather in the near-term forecast. “Good exports are also noted,” Total Farm Marketing said today.
People are also reading…
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.38%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.06%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.63%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.72% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.08%. European shares attempted to rebound today from a two-day slide led by automakers, retail and tech shares, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets were mixed. The Shanghai Composite dropped heavily, closing at their lowest levels in about a month, “as weaker-than-expected Chinese economic data dented sentiment and highlighted severe disruptions brought by COVID-19 lockdowns.” Meanwhile in Japan, stocks edged up, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.64% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.54%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.27%, EUR/USD was up 0.43% and USD/JPY was down 0.16%.
Energy: August WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.56 (1.61%), and August gasoline is up 2.04%.