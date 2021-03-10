Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $1.74 to $227.29/cwt.
- Select fell $3.98 to $219.82.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 9,326 head sold live for $113-114, and 7,092 head sold dressed for $178-180. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 2,344 head sold live for $110-113, and 851 head sold dressed for $178.
April cattle were limited by the premium to the cash market and trends in beef prices.
“Traders are uneasy about buying April cattle with a premium to the cash market when beef prices are pushing lower,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $227.09, down $1.94 on the day.”
“The market was pressured by general weakness seen in the ag commodities in general in a ‘risk-off’ type trade, even with a strong move higher in the equity markets,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The cash market started trading today, and the majority of early trade started at $114. This aided in the selling pressure, as the April and June contracts were at a premium to cash.”