 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was down $1.74 to $227.29/cwt.
  • Select fell $3.98 to $219.82.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 9,326 head sold live for $113-114, and 7,092 head sold dressed for $178-180. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 2,344 head sold live for $110-113, and 851 head sold dressed for $178.

April cattle were limited by the premium to the cash market and trends in beef prices.

“Traders are uneasy about buying April cattle with a premium to the cash market when beef prices are pushing lower,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $227.09, down $1.94 on the day.”

“The market was pressured by general weakness seen in the ag commodities in general in a ‘risk-off’ type trade, even with a strong move higher in the equity markets,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The cash market started trading today, and the majority of early trade started at $114. This aided in the selling pressure, as the April and June contracts were at a premium to cash.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Exports will play a pivotal role in cattle prices this year. The year is starting with healthy demand from abroad. All our foreign trading par…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, USDA said.Choice down 25 cents to $231.08.Select up $2.28 t…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cash markets are likely to stay steady again this week, Total Farm Marketing said, with higher trade coming from “steady money flow” and value…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures were higher yesterday. There were better gains in feeder cattle market, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Still nothing in t…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News