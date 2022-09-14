“The market remains in an uptrend but significant demand concerns emerged with the collapse in the stock market, and while the supply fundamentals slowly tighten into the fourth quarter, short-term supply may be enough to meet demand,” The Hightower Report said this morning.
Meanwhile, cattle are netting red going into mid-week, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said this morning. The front months of cattle futures were triple digits lower on Tuesday at close, he said.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.14%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.64%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.65%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.90% and London’s FTSE 100 was down1.29%. Stock markets in Europe traded lower following “a hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation report.” It sparked worries that inflation could now be deeply entrenched in the economy, paving the way for an even more aggressive stance from the Federal Reserve, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks slid downward as a higher-than-expected U.S. consumer price index report for August which triggered fears about more aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes,TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.800% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index fell 2.71%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.25%, EUR/USD was up 0.29% and USD/JPY was down 0.81%.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 23 cents 0.26%), and October gasoline is down 0.59%