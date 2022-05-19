 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was up $1.29 to $261.70.
  • Select was up 4 cents $246.06.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska USDA reported 313 head sold live at $142. In Iowa/Minnesota USDA reported 420 head sold dressed at $223.62.

The market was mixed to lower and traders see weak demand over the near term as consumer disposable income is eaten up by higher energy and food costs, according to The Hightower Report.

Packers have continued to buy cattle ahead of time, allowing them to be less aggressive in the cash market, according to Total Farm Marketing.

