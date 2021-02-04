 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

  • Updated

April’s cattle prices came “well off the highs” forming what Total Farm Marketing called a ‘Doji’ or a candlestick. “This type of chart close is bearish if the following week continues to trend lower. These next two days are key.”

The Hightower Report said that cattle “still looks vulnerable to at least a short-term technical correction” after yesterday’s higher opening failed to see new buyers. “The chart pattern looks a bit top heavy and the market remains technically overbought,” they said.

Outside markets

Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.25% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.58%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.38%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.33% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.24%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.44% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.06%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.29%, EUR/USD was down 0.43% and USD/JPY was up 0.31%.

Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 27 cents (0.47%), and March gasoline is down 0.01%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures are called mixed, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Cash trade is still quiet for the week with some very light tra…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said. 

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout prices and negotiated cash sales were not reported by the USDA at press time.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News