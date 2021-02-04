April’s cattle prices came “well off the highs” forming what Total Farm Marketing called a ‘Doji’ or a candlestick. “This type of chart close is bearish if the following week continues to trend lower. These next two days are key.”
The Hightower Report said that cattle “still looks vulnerable to at least a short-term technical correction” after yesterday’s higher opening failed to see new buyers. “The chart pattern looks a bit top heavy and the market remains technically overbought,” they said.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.25% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.58%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.38%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.33% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.24%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.44% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.06%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.29%, EUR/USD was down 0.43% and USD/JPY was up 0.31%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 27 cents (0.47%), and March gasoline is down 0.01%.