Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down 32 cents to $283.95/cwt.
- Select was 87 cents lower to $271.76.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported no live sales, and 80 head sold dressed for $263. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 1,360 head sold live for $164-166, and 367 head sold dressed for $263-264.
“Apr futures traded within the trading range from yesterday as prices consolidated on Thursday,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The cattle market digested the correction in prices over the past few days and the start of cash trade on the week. Charts are still weak, and this could open the door for some further price correction, but prices did hold key support levels at the 100-day MA.”
“US beef export sales for the week ending March 9 came in at 17,739 tonnes for 2023 delivery, up from 5,570 the previous week and the highest since February 9,” the Hightower report said. “Cumulative sales for 2023 have reached 316,000 tonnes, down from 419,400 a year ago and the lowest since 2020. The five-year average is 340,200.”