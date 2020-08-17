Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $3.02 to $217.26/cwt.
- Select was $2.65 higher to $201.94.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were no live sales, and 40 head sold dressed for $168.
"Beef prices should be supportive in the coming weeks as retailers stock up on Labor Day supplies,” Stewart-Peterson said. “…Slaughter last week came in 1.1% higher than the previous week but 2% behind the same week last year. Despite the supportive fundamentals, price action today was decidedly negative.”
Traders were watching trends with beef cutout values. “Cutout values had increased for eight straight sessions,” the Hightower Report said. “However, by afternoon the market turned lowed, trading through Friday's low and closing lower on the day for an outside reversal.”