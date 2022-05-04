Lower corn prices have supported feeders, thus helping live cattle, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Tuesday’s slaughter was estimated at 126,000 head, 1,000 head more than week ago and 4,000 head more than a year ago. Monday’s slaughter was revised to 111,000 head, 4,000 head less than what was originally stated, according to DTN.
The cattle market had an OK day yesterday, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. It was up in the fat cattle and up sharply in some of the feeder cattle contracts. There was a little bit of cash trade, but not enough to establish a trend.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.34% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.08%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.53%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.09% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.50%. European stock indices were muted on Wednesday, with Germany’s DAX marginally lower near the 14,000 mark and the Stoxx 600 little changed around 445 points, as caution settled ahead of a highly anticipated interest rate decision by the US Fed. Meanwhile investors digested the EU’s newly announced sanctions against Moscow, and a batch of PMI readings and corporate earnings. The sixth package of sanctions include a gradual exit from Russian crude imports and extending the SWIFT ban to Sberbank, Russia’s largest bank. On the earnings front, Volkswagen saw Q1 operating results surge 73%, and Danish logistics group AP Moller - Maersk said Q1 revenues more than doubled to $19.3 billion, mainly due to its ocean unit. Also, German medical device maker Siemens Healthineers reported a 53% jump in adjusted Q2 EPS, boosted by diagnostics revenues, which includes rapid COVID-19 antigen tests. Chinese markets are closed for the “Golden Week” holiday.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.08%, EUR/USD was up 0.08% and USD/JPY was down 0.11%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 3.80%, and June gasoline is up 3.88%.