Cattle

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice down 79 cents to $267.24.
  • Select down $1.10 to $254.58.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, 332 head were sold at $140, with 579 head sold at $220. In Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 806 head sold live at $140 and 709 sold dressed at $217-220.

Cattle trading was "soft" today, Christopher Swift of Swift Trading said. "Packers and cattle feeders have seemingly found a price for which to conduct business," he said. "It is possible cash trades steady for a few more weeks "and futures become listless," he added.

Swift also looked at feeder cattle prices and said having inventory to market in May or June "will be equal to the two previous years where packers paid equal or more for cattle in months that tend to be weak."

CropWatch Weekly Update

