Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was down $1.12 to $267.99/cwt.
  • Select was $2.07 lower to $241.81.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there were 7,119 head sold at $138-143.50, and 7,310 sold dressed at $222-230, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 1,103 head sold live for $141-145, and 2,367 head sold dressed for $222-227.

Cattle markets were choppy today, The Hightower Report said. “Traders are nervous that with more heat coming to the plains, there will be an increase in cow and non-fed cattle slaughter.”

They note, like the hog market, cattle have entered overbought levels. “It is a slightly negative indicator that the close was under the swing pivot.”

