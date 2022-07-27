Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $1.12 to $267.99/cwt.
- Select was $2.07 lower to $241.81.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there were 7,119 head sold at $138-143.50, and 7,310 sold dressed at $222-230, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 1,103 head sold live for $141-145, and 2,367 head sold dressed for $222-227.
Cattle markets were choppy today, The Hightower Report said. “Traders are nervous that with more heat coming to the plains, there will be an increase in cow and non-fed cattle slaughter.”
They note, like the hog market, cattle have entered overbought levels. “It is a slightly negative indicator that the close was under the swing pivot.”