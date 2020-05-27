The June cattle contract “still looks undervalued,” according to The Hightower Report said. They noted that Brazil’s surges in coronavirus are making traders nervous that operations “will be negatively impacted from the spread,” they said.
Feeder cattle will be trading with expanded limits today, Total Farm Marketing said. “Cash was undeveloped on Tuesday, and retail prices softened, but product movement was good,” they said after yesterday’s trade.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 1.10% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.90%, France’s CAC 40 was up 2.30%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 2.02% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.65%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.34% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.70%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.02%, EUR/USD was up 0.32% and USD/JPY was up 0.29%.
Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 47 cents (1.43%), and July gasoline is down 3.39%.