Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 63 cents to $279.41/cwt.
- Select up $1.64 to $247.28/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 363 sold live at $157-158 and 412 sold dressed at $247-251.50. There were no reported sales in Nebraska.
Live cattle was mixed today but an “inside trading session” overall, The Hightower Report said. “The market hit a contract high yesterday, but traders are waiting for further news on the cash market.”
The harsh cold in areas of the Midwest last week led to strong gains in beef prices this week and the market may see cash prices trade even higher, The Hightower Report said.