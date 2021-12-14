Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 2.50 to $260.72/cwt.
- Select up 4.84 to $248.80/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live and 442 head sold dressed at $219.28. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 668 head sold live at $138.00 and 39 head sold dressed at $217.00.
Traders are trying to determine how aggressive packers will be in purchasing cattle for the short – slaughter week next week and what producers will put on the show-list this week knowing the holiday season is here, according to Ben Dicostanzo of Walsh Trading.