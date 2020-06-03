Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell $22.83 to $295.83/cwt.
- Select went down $13.80 to $276.78.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 11,778 head sold dressed at $173-185, with 7,971 head sold live at $109-185. In Iowa/Minnesota, 205 head were sold live at $110, and 6,673 head were sold dressed at $175-185.
Live cattle sold higher Wednesday with August live cattle up $1.15 at $97.35, according to The Hightower Report.
The futures market has generally been holding steadier than the live cattle market, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.