Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were slightly lower on Choice and slightly higher on Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell 16 cents to $200.76/cwt.
- Select went up 52 cents to $191.37.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 3,227 head sold dressed at $152-160, with 3,490 sold live at $95-98. In Iowa/Minnesota, 963 head were sold live at $98-100, and 4,790 head were sold dressed at $157-160.
The beef complex has really handled the COVID situation well in the last couple of months and saw a big jump today, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group, who added that technical buying was a factor in today’s market.
The market traded lower early in the day and down to the lowest level since July 2 before a surge higher, according to The Hightower Report.