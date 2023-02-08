At the close Tuesday, live cattle futures were down by 25 to 90 cents. The feeder cattle market also closed 40 to 72 cents lower across the front month futures.
April cattle experienced a sweeping key reversal with an outside-day down after a new contract high. The reversal is a bearish technical development for April cattle and suggests at least a technical correction is needed, The Hightower Report said. However it also noted that that, “The supply fundamentals look positive, especially for the August contract.”
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.47%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.48%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.39%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.71% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.63%. Stock markets in Europe welcomed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments that “the disinflationary process has begun,” particularly in the goods sector, even as he acknowledged that rates might need to move higher than expected if the jobs market shows no signs of cooling, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets struggled for traction after Powell’s remark, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index were down 0.49% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.29%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.15%, EUR/USD was up 0.05% and USD/JPY was unchanged.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 53 cents (0.69%), and March gasoline is up 0.53%.