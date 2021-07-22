Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.
- Choice rose 90 cents to $266.14/cwt.
- Select went up $1.00 to $249.77.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 4,541 head sold dressed at $194-198, with 618 sold live at $120. In Iowa/Minnesota, 1,213 head were sold live at $123-125.25, and 3,394 head were sold dressed at $195-200.
Corn prices moving lower helped support cattle futures, Total Farm Marketing said.
Daily stochastics are giving a “bullish indicator” with a crossover up, showing positive momentum out of oversold levels, The Hightower Report said. “That move should reinforce a move higher if near term resistance is taken out.”