Today is First Notice Day for August cattle futures, Brugler Marketing said.
The cash fundamentals are mixed, and traders remain nervous over the potential for more cow and non-fed cattle slaughter, The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.30%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.91%, France’s CAC 40 rose by 0.95%, Germany’s DAX Index was up 0.73% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.53%. Stock markets are rebounding from Friday’s decline with support from the technology sector, as investors gauge the Federal Reserve’s recent hawkish signals following the release of strong jobs data while awaiting this week’s CPI figures, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks are rising for the third straight session as Chinese trade data released over the weekend surprised markets to the upside, raising hopes for an economic rebound, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.31% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.34%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.18%, EUR/USD was up 0.14% and USD/JPY was down 0.05%.
Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 90 cents (1.01%), and September gasoline is up 0.24%.