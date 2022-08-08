 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Today is First Notice Day for August cattle futures, Brugler Marketing said.

The cash fundamentals are mixed, and traders remain nervous over the potential for more cow and non-fed cattle slaughter, The Hightower Report said.

Outside markets

Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.30%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.91%, France’s CAC 40 rose by 0.95%, Germany’s DAX Index was up 0.73% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.53%. Stock markets are rebounding from Friday’s decline with support from the technology sector, as investors gauge the Federal Reserve’s recent hawkish signals following the release of strong jobs data while awaiting this week’s CPI figures, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks are rising for the third straight session as Chinese trade data released over the weekend surprised markets to the upside, raising hopes for an economic rebound, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.31% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.34%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.18%, EUR/USD was up 0.14% and USD/JPY was down 0.05%.

Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 90 cents (1.01%), and September gasoline is up 0.24%.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Cattle

Cattle

Cattle

According to the Export Sales report, weekly beef bookings down from sales from each of the past two weeks and was 20% weaker than the same we…

Cattle

Beef production was up 3% last week over last year, even with lower weights, according to The Hightower Report.

Cattle

USDA’s wholesale boxed beef prices faded on Tuesday with the afternoon quotes showing a $2.14 decline in choice and a $1.35 drop for select, s…

Cattle

U.S. federally inspected beef production rises to 542m pounds for the week ending July 30 from 539m in the previous week, according to USDA es…

Cattle

Short-term demand appears to be better than expected with beef prices moving up to the highest level since April 15, The Hightower Report said…

Cattle

Traders await this afternoon’s USDA Cattle Inventory and On Feed reports. “The data should still reflect a tightening cattle supply,” Total Fa…

