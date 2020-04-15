“The cattle market is still chewing through the news,” Brugler Marketing said this morning. Tuesday buying let cattle futures offset some of the Monday limit losses, as the front months were up by $1.77 to $2.70.
“Cash trades have yet to establish a trend this week but are expected to be lower,” Brugler Marketing said.
If the coronavirus spread comes under control, it may be difficult for the market to hold the huge discount to the cash market, according to The Hightower Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were down 1.69% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 2.11%, France’s CAC 40 down 0.06%, Germany’s DAX Index dropped by 2.29% percent and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.91%. Stock markets in Europe were mostly down overnight, after the IMF warned “the Eurozone economy will contract by 7.5% in 2020, the worst since the Great Depression of the 1930s amid the coronavirus pandemic and as investors brace for a long and protracted recovery,” TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, trade was down as well, but not as strongly after The People's Bank of China cut the interest rate on its medium-term funding for financial institutions to the lowest level on record. Meanwhile, investors remained concerned about a global recession, said TradingEconomics.com. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.58% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.45%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.66%, EUR/USD was down 0.60% and USD/JPY was up 13%.
Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 2.14%, and May gasoline is up 2.28%.