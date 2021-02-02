Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice but lower on Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose 1.08 to $236.76/cwt.
- Select fell 55 cents to $225.04.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 286 head sold dressed at $173, with none sold live. In Iowa/Minnesota, 78 head were sold dressed at $177.50, and none were sold live.
The big premium of futures to the cash market has encouraged producers to hold back cattle in hopes of higher prices ahead, says The Hightower Report.