 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice but lower on Select, USDA said.

  • Choice rose 1.08 to $236.76/cwt.
  • Select fell 55 cents to $225.04.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 286 head sold dressed at $173, with none sold live. In Iowa/Minnesota, 78 head were sold dressed at $177.50, and none were sold live.

The big premium of futures to the cash market has encouraged producers to hold back cattle in hopes of higher prices ahead, says The Hightower Report.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

U.S. beef export sales for the week ending April 29 came in at 16,928 MMT for 2021 delivery and 161 for 2022 for a total of 17,089. “This was …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The “red-hot beef market” continues to provide support and talk that cash cattle prices have stabilized and have the potential to trade higher…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News