Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higheron Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was down 50 cents to $271.86.
  • Select was up 34 cents to $259.71.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska 110 head were sold dressed at $226 with no live sales. In Iowa/Minnesota 1,454 head were sold live at $142-146 and 160 were sold dressed at $224-228.

Cattle markets are finding pressure from high costs of feed and “questionable demand,” William Moore of Price Futures Group said. “With feed grains at or near record levels, producers are very gun-shy about increasing their herds,” he said, “and with inflation at 40 year highs & gas at record levels, the consumer dollar is being stretched.”

Packers were aggressive yesterday, fulfilling the "brisk" slaughter pace, Total Farm Marketing said. "New highs in corn may discourage feedlots to hold out for higher prices."

