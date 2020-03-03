The cattle market is still oversold and futures are at a discount to the cash market, The Hightower Report said. That could set up a recovery bounce “as long as the stock market remains in a short-term uptrend.”
However, “given the supply fundamentals and the threat that coronavirus spreads across the U.S., the upside looks limited,” The Hightower Report said. They also are worried about demand continuing to be slow and an oversupply of cattle “clogging up” the pipeline to outside markets.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.43% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.89%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.94%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 2.59% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 2.10%. In Asian markets, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.74% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.22%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.19%, EUR/USD was down 0.12% and USD/JPY was down 0.44%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.04 (2.20%), and April gasoline is up 1.33%.